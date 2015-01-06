CES 2015: Lenovo unveils skinny ThinkPad X1 Carbon

At the Consumer Electronics Show over in Las Vegas, Lenovo has unveiled a new ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

In fact, the new model celebrates the fact that one hundred million ThinkPads have now been shipped around the world.

The third incarnation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon boasts a “super bright” display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, powered by fifth-gen Intel Core processors and up to 8GB of RAM, with Intel HD GT2 graphics on board.

Storage comes in the form of a PCIe solid state drive with a capacity of up to 512GB, boasting 80 per cent faster performance than a standard SSD, Lenovo notes.

The notebook weighs just 1.31kg and is a shade under 18mm thick, with a rugged carbon-forged chassis, and a claimed battery life of around 11 hours.

Yuanqing Yang, chairman and CEO, Lenovo, commented: “Today, ThinkPad continues to be one of the most respected brands in the industry fuelling Lenovo’s rise to number one in worldwide PCs. Now, even as Lenovo expands into mobile devices, servers and ecosystem and cloud computing, ThinkPad will remain at the core of our strategy and the heart of our business.”

Lenovo also revealed a new ThinkPad Stack, an enterprise accessory system which features a magnetised interlocking design allowing for multiple Stack accessories. The initial modules available will be a 10,000 mAh power bank for charging up your devices on the go, a 1TB hard drive, Wireless Access Point and Bluetooth speaker.

Furthermore, the firm revealed the ThinkVision X24 monitor, an ultra-thin (7.8mm) IPS panel with a full HD resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle, along with a premium design and build. It’s not clear yet if this monitor or the ThinkPad Stack will be available in the UK, but the ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be out later this month, starting at around £1480.