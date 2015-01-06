Daily deal: Nokia Lumia 530 smartphone £49

Morning bargain hunters! Do we have a doozy for you today, we've got the Nokia Lumia 530 reduced from £70.00 to just £49. A smartphone can be yours (or a clumsy loved one's) for under £50!

I'm sure your wondering "how on earth do they get away with selling a smartphone for £50?" The answer becomes clear once you look at the specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage. Obviously a phone costing less than a pair of shoes isn't going to be a powerhouse, but what is impressive about the device is what you do get.

The screen is better than the Apple iPhone 3GS with a 4" 480 x 854 pixel screen and a 245ppi pixel density; you won't be able to view videos in full HD but if you're looking to spend £49 on a smartphone the fact that it plays videos at all is a nice bonus. Similarly the Nokia Lumia 530 comes with a rear-facing 5 mega-pixel camera that's capable of capturing 480p video at 30fps, so you'll be able to capture some ok-to-middling shots.

The most incredible thing about this phone is it's battery life the small (compared to most other smartphones) Li-Ion 1430 mAh battery gives the Lumia 530 enough juice to last a day (or two) and Microsoft has set the "Maximum stand-by time" at 22 days! For a full round up of the stats and specs check out what we wrote about the Nokia Lumia 530 when it was unveiled.