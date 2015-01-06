Cyber security: Which industries are at risk and why?

We recently had the chance to talk to Terence Greer-King, director for cyber security at Cisco, who gave us his insights into cyber security for business.

He highlights the retail and finance sectors as one's that have traditionally received their fair share of attacks, but goes on to speak about the growing trend of attacks on 'critical infrastructure,' i.e. nation state and terrorist attacks.

However, it's not just national companies that need to be security-conscious. Greer-King debunks the theory that SMBs are safe from attacks or, as he puts it (although rather ominously I must say) is: "I don't think anyone is safe and we need to take it seriously." Ignore this warning at your peril SMB's!

Greer-King finishes off by offering some analysis and advice as well as providing a glimpse into Cisco and their systems.

Check out the video for yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.