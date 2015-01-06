Sony announces PlayStation 4 sales figures

Sony has kicked off the New Year with a major announcement concerning its PlayStation 4 console, and the amount of units it has now shifted.

The last official figure we heard from Sony was back in September, when it was announced that the PS4 had shipped 13.5 million units. Now, however, the PS4 has sold through some 18.5 million units to consumers according to Sony’s bean counters, with the Christmas period (from the last week of November onwards) seeing 4.1 million units shifted.

Those are some impressive numbers indeed. In November, Microsoft said it had shipped over 10 million Xbox One consoles, so still has a lot of catching up to do – though Redmond’s sales did spike towards the end of last year thanks to price promos and some big name game launches (exactly how well Xmas went for the Xbox isn’t clear, however).

Andrew House, President and Group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, commented: "We are absolutely delighted that so many customers around the globe have continued to select PS4 as their console of choice throughout this holiday season. We will continue to reinforce and deliver additional value on PS4 as the best place to play, by bringing even more exciting content and by enriching our wide array of service offerings."

Sony also noted that there are now 10.9 million subscribers to PlayStation Plus, and in terms of software, unit sales hit 81.8 million across retails stores and digital downloads (with 17.8 million of those sales occurring during the Xmas period).