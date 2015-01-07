CES 2015: Alcatel bolsters its POP range with new tablet and smartphones

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show has already seen its fair share of unexpected releases and now Alcatel OneTouch has joined the party, unveiling a new tablet and smartphone range.

Entry-level smartphones across a range of sizes, alongside a 10-inch tablet, were all showcased at the Las Vegas event.

The POP 10 promises to be one of the thinnest and lightest 10-inch tablets currently available, weighing in at just 400 grams. The device boasts 8GB of internal storage, a 5MP rear camera and a 2 MP front-facing lens, all powered by a quad-core processor.



Alcatel is also providing some useful accessories for the Pop 10 including an ergonomic keyboard, a docking station for charging and a specially crafted application called Alcatel OneTouch Connect used to sync a smartphone to the tablet, enabling consumers to use the latter to send and receive texts and phone calls.

Dan Dery, chief marketing officer for Alcatel, believes that the POP range of devices brings 4G connectivity to a wider audience.

“In today’s hyperconnected world, quick connectivity and instant communication should be at everyone’s fingertips,” he said. “Our POP family ensures this by making the 4G LTE mobile experience accessible to the mass market.”

Alongside the POP 10 tablet, Alcatel also unveiled its POP 2 range of affordable smartphones. The handsets are available in 4, 4.5 and 5-inch display sizes, accompanied by 2000, 2500 and 3000 mAh batteries respectively.

All three devices are powered by a 1.2GHz quad-cored 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor and come with 4G LTE connectivity and 8GB of internal storage.

Although the price and release date of either the POP 10 tablet or POP 2 phones are still unconfirmed, the company has revealed that they will be made available in a wide range of colours.

