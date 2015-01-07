CES 2015: Blu Studio Energy smartphone packs a beastly battery

Blu might not be a name we’re very familiar with over here, but in the US, this phone maker is certainly making itself known.

Recently, we heard about the ‘phablet’ to end all phablets, the Blu Studio 7.0 which is really a small tablet with phone capabilities – but certainly pretty cool for those who want to watch video and play games on a large screen, with its budget price ensuring it has been quite popular.

With its new Studio Energy phone revealed over at CES, however, Blu has come up with something far more useful in our opinion – not a massive screen, but a massive battery. A 5,000mAh beast, no less, which the company claims will last the user for four days of normal usage (with 52 hours of talk time, and 45 days of standby time).

The Studio Energy isn’t too chunky at 10mm thick, and also boasts a Reverse Charge feature so that you can use the handset’s chunky battery to power up other devices.

The phone has a 5in display with 294 ppi, and 8GB of storage with 1GB of RAM. The rear camera is an 8 megapixel affair, and there’s a 2 megapixel front-facer. Dual-SIM support is included, and the device is again pitched at a budget asking price of $179 (£119).

Samuel Ohev-Zion, CEO of Blu Products, commented: "Blu is dedicated to delivering choices to the consumer, driven by the demand for great looking smartphones that can do amazing things, priced for everyone. With our new device launches customers will see our unrelenting focus on improving design, quality and user experience in addition to continuously driving down pricing."