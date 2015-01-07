CES 2015: HTC announces Under Armour partnership to ‘empower athletes'

HTC has announced an official partnership with sports brand Under Armour at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

The announcement is the latest HTC development at the Las Vegas event, after the firm also confirmed the launch of the UltraPixel selfie camera smartphone.

Read more: CES 2015: The fitness tracker that can measure your BMI in seconds

In connection to the HTC collaboration, Under Armour also revealed that it is developing a health and fitness app for Android and iOS devices called UA Record. Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s CEO and founder, explained that the app would be able to record important health parameters including calories burnt, heart rate and sleep monitoring.



"UA Record offers everyone of all fitness levels the ability to pro-actively manage their health and fitness," he said. "By syncing the thousands of fitness tracking devices and apps onto its open platform, and creating a visual dashboard of your data, UA Record is a simple and empowering tool designed to help people lead healthier and more active lives."

HTC confirmed that it would be developing a number of products that integrate seamlessly with the UA Record app and website of the same name.

Peter Chou, CEO of HTC, believes that the rapid technological development exhibited by mobile products demonstrates that consumers are more connected than ever before and want a deeper understanding of their own lives.

Read more: HTC has a year of huge surprises planned for 2015

“By joining forces with Under Armour, one of today's most exciting and ambitious leaders in empowering athletes, we are taking the first step on this journey and will provide consumers with a range of connected health and fitness products and services that no other brand can match," he said.

