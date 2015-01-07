CES 2015: Intel is targeting diversity in a big way with $300mn investment

Intel has announced a new initiative by the name of Diversity in Technology, whereby the company is planning to put up some $300 million (£198 million) in order to further encourage diversity within the company, and the broader tech industry.

This follows 2014 being a year where all the big tech companies produced diversity reports which came up well short of expectations, and Satya Nadella made his famous foot-in-mouth remark about women’s pay in the tech industry.

Microsoft has since pledged a program to further diversity, and now Intel is following, with CEO Brian Krzanich announcing the investment. The cash is intended to help bolster the numbers of female engineers and computer scientists (areas where gender bias is obvious – along with leadership roles, we might add). It will also fund broader programs to achieve better representation in the tech and gaming industries.

Intel wants to see a “full representation of women and under-represented minorities” by the year 2020, and that includes senior leadership roles.

Krzanich noted: “We're calling on our industry to again make the seemingly impossible possible by making a commitment to real change and clarity in our goals. Without a workforce that more closely mirrors the population, we are missing opportunities, including not understanding and designing for our own customers."

"This isn’t just good business. It’s the right thing to do. When we all come together and commit, we can make the impossible possible."

A recent survey by The Guardian on women working in the tech sector found that 73 per cent of men and women thought it was sexist and 52 per cent were aware of a woman being paid less than a man despite having the same job role.