CES 2015: Intel unveils button-sized module for wearable devices

During his CES keynote, Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich further demonstrated the company’s commitment to pushing forward with wearables – a theme which kicked off at last year’s CES – with a new Intel Curie hardware module.

Curie is a button-sized piece of hardware, currently a prototype, and it’s Intel’s first purpose-built chip for wearables. Curie comprises of the Intel Quark SE SoC, a Bluetooth low energy radio, various sensors including an accelerometer and gyroscope, and battery charging – and this thing really is small, as you can see from the image above.

Intel plans to ship Curie in the second half of this year, assuming all goes smoothly with the development of course.

On top of this new piece of hardware, Intel also announced a collaboration with Oakley to develop innovative wearables. Colin Baden, CEO of Oakley, came up on stage with Krzanich to reveal that the companies are working on some manner of smart wearable which aims to help boost the performance of athletes. This should also be out later in 2015, though no real details were given beyond this.

Intel’s CEO also took some time to show off the Nixie, a wrist-worn camera drone which takes off to snap selfies. This gadget won the company’s Make it Wearable challenge for 2014, and Intel said it plans to run another wearable challenge this year.

Krzanich also talked about a new $300 million (£198 million) diversity initiative which we reported on earlier this morning, and the name Curie seems to be a nod in that direction, too.