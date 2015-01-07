CES 2015: Qualcomm drives connected car and smart home products

Qualcomm has been very busy over at CES, with a number of revelations made thus far, in terms of the connected car and smart home.

Take one Maserati Quattroporte GTS, and hook it up with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 602A along with QNX software, and what have you got? A pretty tasty motor, that’s what – check out the dashboard above.

This is a tech concept car which has digital instruments, multi-touch screens, warning and driver assistance systems, 3D graphics for navigation, and smart displays in place of the usual wing mirrors – with these eliminating blind spots. The vehicle also has LiDAR on board to detect obstacles and warn the driver about them, so no more driving into bollards.

Qualcomm also introduced the Snapdragon Cargo, a flying (and rolling) robot with a Snapdragon CPU powering its integrated flight controller.

And when it comes to the smart home, Qualcomm Atheros has its Qualcomm Internet Processor (IPQ) which will provide a ‘smart gateway’ for consumers in order to improve their connected offerings across the household. The platform also boasts Gigabit Wi-Fi courtesy of the Qualcomm VIVE 802.11ac, and StreamBoost technology for speedier performance, all enabling new apps and services to be delivered to the smart home. Carriers will be able to use the system to provide services such as home security, energy management, and so forth.

Dan Rabinovitsj, senior vice president, Qualcomm Atheros, commented: “We are confident that smart gateways powered by IPQ have the intelligence and processing power to support a growing ecosystem of applications that benefit consumers and service providers.”

“Akamai's intelligent software and applications, such as Pogoplug's cloud storage and Qustodio's parental solution to safely monitor children's home Internet activity, are setting the stage for what is sure to be a dynamic new network of capabilities and applications enabling the Smarthome.”