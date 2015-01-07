CES 2015: Razer’s new budget wearable may be the cheapest yet

US firm Razer has unveiled a new budget wearable that could open up the industry to more of a mainstream audience.

The Nabu X is an entry-level fitness band, released as a follow up to the firm’s more expensive Nabu device, which won “Best in Show” at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

While the Nabu X promises an affordable price tag, that doesn’t mean it scrimps on features. All the usual fitness tracker applications are available including sleep and activity monitoring, email and text notifications and the option to buy third-party apps via the Nabu Marketplace. The device also incorporates an accelerometer to accurately record the wearer's activity and three LEDs that can be colour-coded to reveal what kind of notification the user has received.



The device’s sensor module, where all the technology is stored, is detachable, meaning it can be attached to any of the three different colours of strap available.

Min-Liang Tan, the co-founder and CEO of Razer, believes that the Nabu X can build on the success of its more expensive predecessor.

‘We’ve taken what makes the Nabu such a compelling wearable – discreet notifications, activity tracking and band-to-band communication – and incorporated them into the Nabu X,” he said. “It’s the basic alternative to the Nabu that’s extremely affordable and simple to use.’

The Nabu X works with the iPhone 5, 5S, 5C and 6, as well as all smartphones running Android 4.3 and higher. Razer has confirmed that the battery should last between five and seven days of moderate use or 30 days on standby. The device is also water resistant for 30 minutes, up to a depth of one metre.

While Razer was primarily known for its video game peripherals, the positive reaction to the original Nabu has seen the firm continue to support wearable technology.

Early adopters of the Nabu X can get their hands on the device for as little as $19.99 via the company’s community platform Insider. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the general release in March, when it will retail for $49.99.

