Daily deal: Vodafone Smart 4 Mini smartphone £35

Good morning daily deal-ers, hope you enjoy today and are getting back into the swing of things. Continuing this weeks trend of ultra-budget handsets we have the Smart 4 Mini smartphone for just £35, a full £14 cheaper than yesterday's Nokia Lumia 530 (£49).

The Smart 4 Mini is an Alcatel handset with Vodafone's branding so there is some level of pedigree behind the device, but I'm sure what you really want to know is what's under the hood. The specs are what you'd expect: dual-core 1.3GHz Cortex-A7 CPU, 512MB RAM, 3 mega-pixel camera, and not much else. It has all the "modern" connectivity frills, Wi-Fi, 3G and the such but that's about it.

The Smart 4 Mini runs Android Jellybean 4.2.2 and has enough power behind it for some casual games, similarly it'll easily run most of the basic apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter. The phone doesn't have a front facing camera so you won't be able to make face-to-face Skype calls.