Facebook offers guide that lets users take 'charge of their experience on Facebook'

Facebook has introduced a new website to advise users on its complex privacy settings.

In an email to users, it said: “Over the past year, we’ve introduced new features and controls to help you get more out of Facebook, and listened to people who have asked us to better explain how we get and use information.” The page “Privacy Basics”, offers users a guide to “taking charge of your experience on Facebook”.

Ahead of an update to its terms and conditions from January 1st, Erin Egan, global chief privacy officer at Facebook said that the updates are intended to improve user’s experience. “Protecting people’s information and providing meaningful privacy controls are at the core of everything we do, and we believe today’s announcement is an important step,” Egan said.

The intention of Privacy Basics is to offer interactive guides to answer the most commonly asked questions about how you can control your information on Facebook, including untagging, unfriending, blocking and how to choose an audience for each of your posts.

The policy update will include information on location information, making purchases more convenient and giving users more control over adverts. It will also give more advice on how Facebook uses personal information and apps and services on the social network.

