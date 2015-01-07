The return of the Sony Walkman...with a £950 price tag

Are you willing to spend as much money on a portable music playing device as you would on a full PC?

Well, Sony is betting that you are, and is releasing a new Walkman with an eye-watering price tag of $1,440 (£950).

The new Walkman NW-ZX2 has 128GB of on-board storage, a microSD slot, a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity and a gold headphone jack. It's able to connect to the internet, and is powered by Android.

But that's not why it costs more than some people's monthly pay checks.

The focus of the new Walkman is on the quality of the music. It supports most lossless formats and is able to reproduce music in the highest quality possible, all thanks to the S-Master HX digital processor it has built in.

It also has Google Cast compatibility, which means you can connect it to any number of compatible speakers.

It’s compatible with nearly every available digital audio format including MP3, WMA, WAV, AAC, Apple Lossless, AIFF, FLAC, and DSD, and the ability to upgrade “lossier” formats like MP3 for highest audio quality.

Speaking at CES in Las Vegas, Sony's Mike Fasulo said: "For a while there was a novelty in carrying 10,000 songs in your pocket. Now, people are seeking a higher quality experience.

"The new Walkman is a great example of the quality of hi-res audio, it is tailored for outstanding sound."

Most media agree that the price tag is quite hefty, and that the main shortcoming of the new Walkman is the low internal storage, even though the device has a built-in microSD card slot.

Being that the device is focused on hi-res audio files (that are mostly very large), 128 GB will fill up pretty quickly.

It is expected to hit the stores in spring of this year, so we’ll just have to wait until then to see how it does.