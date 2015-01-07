Multiple Uber bases handed New York City suspension

Most of Uber's bases in New York City have been banned, but it won't affect the company's work, they say.

Out of six Uber bases in New York, the city's taxi tribunal banned five on Tuesday for not giving up records on rides in the city.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) asked Uber to hand over "the date of trip, time of trip, pick up location, and license numbers" over a set amount of time.

"A Licensee must truthfully answer all questions and comply with all communications, directives, and summonses from the Commission or its representatives“, is a rule TLC was guided by, when asking for this information.

Uber, however, didn't feel comfortable with giving such information away, claiming it violates the Fourth Amendment which prohibits unreasonable search and seizure.

TLC representative in the information petition, Ms. Sherry Cohen, stated that "the rule, which the TLC seeks to invoke is longstanding and the practice is necessary to ensure adequate protection and public safety“.

An Uber spokesperson told Business Insider that operations would not be affected by the ban.

"Uber continues to operate legally in New York City, with tens of thousands of partner drivers and hundreds of thousands of riders relying on the Uber platform for economic opportunity and safe, reliable rides. We are continuing a dialogue with the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission on these issues“.