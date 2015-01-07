WhatsApp continues to grow as record membership figures are revealed

WhatsApp has revealed the full extent of its dominance over the instant messaging market, with CEO Jan Koum said to be “thrilled” with his firm’s recent figures.

In total, the app currently boasts 700 million monthly active users, equal to the population of the US, the UK, France, Russia, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand combined.

While its membership figures can’t quite match that of Facebook, which has 1.35 billion monthly active users, they manage to dwarf Instagram and Twitter’s figures of 300 million and 284 million respectively.

WhatsApp also confirmed that the service processes 30 billion messages every day, which the BBC reports is equal to 347,222 messages every second.

In a statement made on his Facebook page, Mr Koum was determined to continue WhatsApp’s success into 2015.

"baAs humbled and excited as we are by these numbers and our continued growth, we’re even more excited to keep building a great product in 2015,” he wrote. “Most of all, we’re grateful that so many of you are using WhatsApp to stay in touch with your friends and family, business colleagues and classmates. We promise to continue working hard to make WhatsApp even better.”

WhatsApp was founded in 2009 by Mr Koum and Brian Acton, both of whom were working for Yahoo at the time. The huge success enjoyed by the service eventually led to Facebook acquiring the company for $19 billion last year.

Despite WhatsApp’s overwhelming popularity, a number of other businesses have looked to compete with the platform in recent times. Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom is launching his own MegaChat service, while Chinese firms such as WeChat are proving successful, particularly in the Asian market.

