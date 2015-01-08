EU Apple users will soon have to fork out more for apps

If you want to buy cheaper Apple apps, you might have to move to Iceland.

American computer corporation Apple has announced it will be increasing the price of apps in the App Store in a number of territories.

Those territories include the whole of the European Union, Norway and Canada.

On the other hand, apps will become cheaper in Iceland, while the prices in Russia will simply "change" (whatever that means).

The prices are changing in order to adapt to changing tax and currency exchange rates and will come into effect within the next day and a half.

Apple's full email to developers is below:

"Dear [Developer],

"Within the next 36 hours, prices on the App Store will increase for all territories in the European Union as well as in Canada and Norway, decrease in Iceland, and change in Russia. These changes are being made to account for adjustments in value-added tax (VAT) rates and foreign exchange rates.

"We will simultaneously update the Pricing Matrix in Rights and Pricing in My Apps on iTunes Connect.

"We will also update the iOS Paid Applications and Mac OS X Paid Applications agreements, which will be available in Agreements, Tax, and Banking.

"If you have any questions, contact us.

"Regards,

"The App Store team."

After the annexation of Crimea, Russia has faced sanctions from the European Union which sent their national currency, the Ruble, tumbling down.

As a result, prices of many products have skyrocketed and Apple was forced to suspend hardware sales in that country.

When the sales resumed, prices went up 35 per cent in some regions of the country.

As for the apps, it seems us Europeans will have to put up with the price increases, but at least the Apple Watch is on the way to soften the blow.