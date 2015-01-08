Daily deal: Lenovo Z50 i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD laptop £624.99

Morning bargain hunters, today we've got the Lenovo Z50 a powerhouse of a laptop with close to top of the range specs that rival Apple's MacBook Pro reduced from £699.99 to £624.99, saving you a cool £75

The model on offer has an impressive specs rundown; an Intel Core i7-4510U 2.0 GHz processor, 8GB of DDR3 SDRAM, a 1TB hybrid HDD, and a dedicated graphics processor in the form of NVIDIA's G840 chip. What this translates to is a top-of-the-line laptop with a less-than-top-of-the-line price tag. The processor is strong enough to handle anything you through at it, and backed up by 8GB of DDR3 RAM it's unlikely you'll experience any frustration with slow-down or have too many performance issues.

The hybrid HDD combines the economical value of a HDD with an SSD cache which means that your frequently used programs will start much faster and the machine will boot much, much faster than its traditional pure HDD counterparts. Similarly the NVIDIA 840M was released last year and will be able to run most of last years (and this years) games releases at medium to high graphical settings, it also allows you to perform real-time video editing.