Facebook vs YouTube heats up as social network trumpets video success

Facebook is aiming to encroach on YouTube’s territory, it would seem, with the social network going to pains to make it clear exactly how popular it is becoming with online video viewers.

Facebook has written a blog post (spotted by the Guardian) detailing the “shift to video” on the social network, and what this means for content creators.

The social network said it has observed a marked shift to visual content on Facebook, particularly with video clips. Over the last year, Facebook has seen the number of video posts produced increase by 75 per cent worldwide, and 94 per cent over in the US.

That means more videos peppering news feeds across the globe – and we’ve certainly noticed that with our own Facebook account. In fact, the amount of video in news feeds (for both users and brands) has increased by a factor of 3.6 compared to this time last year.

The stats don’t stop there, though – Facebook also noted that since June of last year, the social network averages more than 1 billion video views daily, with over 50 per cent of those who visit Facebook daily in the US watching at least one video per day.

As advice for content creators, Facebook states: “With the launch of auto-play and the surge in mobile use, it’s also important to focus on posting videos that grab people from the first frame of video. Shorter, timely video content tends to do well in News Feed. Keep in mind that auto-play videos play silently in News Feed until someone taps to hear sound, so videos that catch people’s attention even without sound often find success.”

Facebook’s eventual aim, of course, is to effectively become the internet for its user base, never mind dethroning YouTube as the video king.