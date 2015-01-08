The Spur Atomic is a smartphone, that's actually a smartwatch

Epitomical is a company that's going to put a smartphone on your wrist, and it's not going to cost you much.

At this year's CES, the company presented the Spur Atomic, a low-to-mid range smartphone that's designed to be worn as a smartwatch.

It's powered by Android 4.2, has a 320 x 240 megapixel LCD screen, a dual ARM Cortex-A7 1.2 GHz processor, 4 GB storage and 512 MB of RAM.

When it comes to connectivity options, Spur has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, WAP, EDGE, GPRS, 3G, 3.5G and GPS.

Social apps, fitness tracking, music and video players can all be used with the watch, as well as voice recording, a stopwatch, vibration alerts, etc. It supports Google Play, but don't expect too much on a screen this size.

When it comes to design, the phone/watch looks sporty and curvy, and it's quite different from the bulky and rectangular Pine.

In order to make calls, the user needs a separate microSIM card.

The Spur Atomic will be available and on sale later this year, with a starting price of £155.99 ($249.99).

The price makes it cheaper than the Neptune Pine, which will set you back $335 (£220).