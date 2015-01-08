YouTube is set to support 360 degree video footage

YouTube has announced that it will soon be supporting 360 degree videos.

So if you have one of those cameras which can capture 360 degree footage, allowing you to look around within the video as if you were actually there in real life, then you’ll be able to upload those clips to Google’s video service before long.

This is according to a report from Gizmodo, with the tech website getting word from a spokesperson from YouTube who stated: "Ever wanted to get 360 perspectives on a video to see everything going on? That's why we're working to support 360 degree videos in the coming weeks."

The fact that the timeframe is mentioned as “weeks” should mean we see the service debut probably next month, or that would be our guess. 2015 is definitely the year to bring fully immersive video to YouTube, given that VR headsets are coming around now, and as Gizmodo notes, the ability to actually look around “naturally” inside a 360 degree video will certainly be an interesting proposition.

YouTube also recently started to experiment with letting users convert video clips into animated GIFs for easier sharing, and pure novelty value – that feature is currently being beta tested, and will hopefully also be unleashed soon.