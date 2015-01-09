Apple’s App Store sets new revenue record in first week of 2015

Apple is boasting (surely not, you say) about a new record which has been set for the money raked in from its App Store in the first week of 2015.

Apparently 1 January 2015 was the biggest day ever for sales in the store, and over the course of the first week of the year, almost half a billion dollars was spent by customers on apps and in-app purchases.

Yes, half a billion in a week – not too shabby indeed, and neither was 2014, which set a new record for revenue. In total, last year witnessed $10 billion (£6.6 billion) worth of revenue flowing to developers, with billings up 50 per cent.

And overall, App Store developers have now racked up $25 billion (£16.5 billion) flogging their wares, both apps and games.

Apple noted that new features introduced throughout 2014 helped push sales, including app previews and app bundles, and an expanded Kids category to better show off apps designed for youngsters.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, commented: “This year is off to a tremendous start after a record-breaking year for the App Store and our developer community. We're so proud of the creativity and innovation developers bring to the apps they create for iOS users and that the developer community has now earned over $25 billion.”