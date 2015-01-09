CES 2015: Lenovo’s new Yoga Tablet 2 lets you use any pen or pencil on the touchscreen

Over at CES, Lenovo has revealed the new Yoga Tablet 2 AnyPen, a spin on its tablet range which can be written on using any writing implement.

In other words, you don’t need a specialised stylus (which you inevitably lose) to scribble on the touchscreen of this device – you can pick up any pen or pencil and write away to your heart’s content.

Indeed, you can use any conductive object with a metal or graphite point which is more than 1mm in diameter to draw or write on the tablet’s display.

Lenovo boasts that: “AnyPen Technology makes handwriting on a tablet now as intuitive as writing on a piece of paper.”

The stylus is also handy on smaller slates not just for writing, but for using the UI, particularly when fiddly little buttons present themselves in apps which aren’t optimised for touch control.

The Yoga Tablet 2 AnyPen is an 8in tablet with Windows 8.1 and a full HD display, powered by an Intel Atom processor running at 1.86GHz, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (and a microSD slot offering up to 64GB of expansion). It also offers dual-band Wi-Fi, a pair of chunky front-facing speakers, and a battery life of up to 15 hours.