Daily deal: ViewSonic Full HD 3D Ready Projector £399.99

The ViewSonic PJD7820HD is an unusual bit of kit in that unlike most projectors it's designed around displaying data presentations, rather than video or moving images. Because of how the projector was designed it means that fine details, small text, and lines on images are sharp and crisp. Here are the projectors essential specs:

8.4 x 26.9 x 22.1 cm

3,000 lumen bulb

2.1 kg

1.3x zoom

2 x VGA-in ports

1 x VGA-monitor-out

1 x S-Video port

1 x Audio line-in

1 x HDMI port

1 x Composite video RC jack

As you can see you'd be hard pressed to find something that the projector can't play, although you can't directly attach USB storage devices to the projector and have it read the files. Another grievance is the projector's measly 2-watt speaker is a too quiet, and lacking that "cinematic" feel that projectors can create. However the audio issues are easily solvable if you have an external sound system.

The ViewSonic PJD7820HD can play 3D video files in full HD, and although waiting for a 4K projector may be tempting they currently cost around 10 times the amount of the 1080p models.