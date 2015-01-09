Facebook's CEO preaches anti-censorship following Charlie Hebdo shooting

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed his company would not back down to extremists, following the Charlie Hebdo shooting in Paris, killing 12 people including prominent cartoonists, who drew the Prophet Mohammed in magazines.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg looks back to previous attempts at censorship, saying "A few years ago, an extremist in Pakistan fought to have me sentenced to death because Facebook refused to ban content about Mohammed that offended him. We stood up for this because different voices — even if they're sometimes offensive — can make the world a better and more interesting place."

Facebook must comply with the laws of each country, meaning if content is illegal in one country it may be banned, but worldwide it may be seen by users in other countries. Zuckerberg said "We follow the laws in each country, but we never let one country or group of people dictate what people can share across the world."

This has got Facebook in trouble with governments and organisations, wanting to see content removed across the whole of the internet. In the past few years, Facebook has tried to be even more transparent with content removal, showing detailed graphs of where the most content is removed, and for what reason.

Zuckerberg claims the effects of the Charlie Hebdo tragedy will not stop people expressing their views, and vows that Facebook will always be a safe place for those individuals "I won't let that [censorship] happen on Facebook. I'm committed to building a service where you can speak freely without fear of violence."

These comments come as more people in the U.K. are being jailed for expressing opinions online, making it hard for users to find a place to vent anger at the government, a political party or anything else deemed "hateful" by the government.

.