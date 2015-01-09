Whitepaper: Achieving a Hybrid Cloud Balance for Business-Critical Workloads

A growing number of enterprises are adopting both private and public cloud computing models. While virtualisation, cloud, mobility, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are providing tremendous opportunities for businesses, they are also creating new challenges for IT departments. Certain workloads are better suited to the private cloud, whereas other, often newer applications can benefit from deployment in the public cloud. This means that for enterprises, a comprehensive approach to hybrid cloud is both desirable and practical. The challenge is finding an architectural model that can accommodate multiple business objectives, various workloads, and workload mobility using an open approach to hypervisors and cloud platforms. This Technology Spotlight discusses these trends and the role that Cisco Intercloud Fabric plays in addressing the challenges they are posing.

