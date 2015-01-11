EE smashes its target for 4G LTE subscribers in 2014

EE has announced that it now has 7.7 million 4G LTE customers across the UK.

The company says it has expanded by 5.7 million subscribers over 2014, which represents a record for 4G customer growth in Europe. And 1.7 million of those superfast mobile surfers were added in the last two months.

EE had set itself a target of 6 million subscribers for the end of 2014, so it has comfortably exceeded that goal.

The network operator also noted that it has brought 4G to 210 more towns across the country in Q4 of last year, with 510 cities and towns now covered, and close to 4,000 villages. 80 per cent of the UK’s population is now catered for, and EE is aiming for 98 per cent by the close of 2015.

The latest towns to get coverage include Hastings, Worthing, Worcester, Scunthorpe, Crewe, Rugby, Bognor Regis, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Bangor and Llandudno.

As for the smallest place which EE has hooked up to 4G – that’s Elvanfoot, a village in South Lanarkshire with a population of just 52.

While throwing stats about, the network also said that six times as much 4G data traffic went across its infrastructure in 2014 compared to the previous year, with much of that consisting of streaming video.