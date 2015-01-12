The 5 most important apps for any true gentleman

I think we can all agree that being a gentleman requires a fair amount of effort, and not all aspects are intuitive. Although we might not want to admit it, days spent bumming around at university are long gone and we are now contributing members to society.

However, juggling that role as a handsome dandy isn’t always easy. To help us out, ZipJet has compiled the top 5 apps to keep men knowledgeable, tidy, and prepared - the essentials for any true gentleman.

ZipJet - Free

You should have always be smelling fresh, but honestly there’s been a few days where you’ve woken up in a rush, rummaged through a less than clean pile of laundry, found something only slightly smelly and put it on anyways.

There's no shame in it, we've all been there.

But there is a solution for it. ZipJet will take your clothes, clean them and deliver again within 24 hours. Plus, lugging all of those dry-cleaning items around the city is never a good look.

Table Manners from William Hanson - £2.99

Maybe you used to shove pizza in your face with one hand while playing a videogame with the other. Sounds fun! But that’s not likely the context of the next dinner with your boss.

Table Manners from William Hanson keeps you informed on etiquette, so you can take a last minute review (like you used to before exams) before the next work-meal.

The app is currently only available on iOS devices, so make the most of it Apple users.

Distiller - Free

A fine whiskey is just as sought after as a fine wine for a timeless man. A true gentleman knows how to discern those smokey flavors and what lingo to order with.

The Distiller app will direct you to discover new flavors based on what you already enjoy and is available on both Android and iOS devices. Cheers!

Circa - Free

Part of being an adult and more importantly, a gentleman, is knowing what’s going on in the world. Being well-informed demonstrates maturity, plus it allows you to engage in nearly any conversation.

But who has time to read a 25 page article? That’s where Circa comes in. Download it from the App Store or the Google Play Store and receive summaries of a wide-range of news topics daily from your favorite publications and stay informed, on-the-go.

Tie-a-Tie Deluxe - £0.99

As an aspiring gentleman, you know very well that there’s a time and a place for a tie. Unfortunately, you just don’t always know exactly when that time is, where that place is, or even how to make the darned thing.

Fret no longer. Tie-a-Tie Deluxe is here to cover all you iOS users with step-by-step instructions on 7 different tie knots, as well as the instructions for which occasions they befit.

Image Credit: Flickr/Adrian Scottow