Daily deal: Quad-core 3.4 GHz 4GB Ram Zoostorm PC £239.99

Happy Monday ITProPortal-ers, let's kick the week off to a great start with a deal on a PC. Today we've got the excitingly-titled Zoostorm 7270-8037 desktop PC for £239.99.

Zoostorm is a UK manufacturer of desktops, laptops, and (according to Wikipedia) tablets based in Warrington, and is the name that CMS computers trade under. Allegedly, in 2009 CMS was announced by Microsoft as the fifth largest producer of Windows desktops, laptops, and servers.

For your cash you get:

AMD A10 5700 Quad Core 3.4GHz processor

AMD Radeon HD 7660D embedded graphics chip

4GB DDR3 1600MHz RAM

1TB SATA III Hard Drive

Windows 8.1

For the price this configuration is unsurprising, the A10 chip is a middling chip that will cope with standard usage but won't stand up to much gaming or video editing. Similarly the graphics chip (Radeon HD 7660HD) is an embedded graphics chip and doesn't have any memory dedicated toward it, so it shares the RAM with the processor which means that heavy gaming isn't an option. With that said the PC is a perfect workstation, powerful enough to run a load of tabs, email, word processor, and media player simultaneously.

The PC's connectivity is also lacking:

1 x PCI-e x 16 slot

2 x PCI-e x 1 slots

6 x USB 2.0 ports

1 x RJ45 LAN port

1 x DVI-D port

1 x VGA port

2 x Dimm Slots (max 16 GB)

The lack of a HDMI out and USB 3.0 ports is glaring obvious (especially in 2015), but for the third of the price of an iPhone you can't really go wrong with the Zoostorm.