Nitrogen leak in LG factory leaves two dead

At least two workers have died, and another five injured, after a nitrogen leak at LG's display factory in South Korea.

Sky News has reported that one of the workers died at the factory while the other died on the way to the hospital. Out of the other five wounded, one is in a critical condition.

The leak happened early on Monday morning at the company's factory in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The unlucky LG workers were in the process of renovating the ninth floor of the LCD-creating factory when they were poisoned by nitrogen, supposedly after one of the working accidentally opened a nitrogen valve.

Nitrogen makes up 80 per cent of the Earth's atmosphere but can cause asphyxiation when inhaled in its purer form.

The biggest problem is that the chemical is colourless and odourless, making it extremely hard to detect.

LG said in a statement: "We send our most heartfelt condolences and apologies to the deceased and will do everything in our power to help the injured recover as quickly as possible."

It is the country's second industrial nitrogen accident in recent weeks after three workers died at the Shingori 3 nuclear reactor in Ulsan last month.