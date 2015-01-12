Samsung Galaxy A7 officially announced, specs revealed!

Samsung has announced the third smartphone in its Galaxy A range, the Galaxy A7, following the launch of the Galaxy A3 and A5 earlier in 2014.

The Galaxy A7 is the flagship smartphone in the A series, featuring a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED (1280 x 720) display, octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor (or octa-core Exynos 5430), 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage and a 2600mAh battery.

The octa-core processor choice will depend on region, Samsung likes to launch phones with Exynos chips in Asia, and normally keeps Qualcomm's Snapdragon range in the West.

Samsung has added a 13MP camera on the back of the Galaxy A7 and a 5MP camera on the front, both capable of 1080p 30fps video recording. The rear camera will feature autofocus and single-flash.

Launch date is still undecided by Samsung, any time in Q1 2015 for the opening markets. Samsung has also failed to announce the price for the Galaxy A7, even though it is expected to feature a premium price, to compete against the iPhone.

The Galaxy A range was created after the failure of the Galaxy S5, both financially and critically, leading the South Korean electronics giant to rethink its high-end smartphone design.

On the Galaxy A7, Samsung has added metal on the sides of the device for a premium feel, removing most of the plastic seen on older devices. Samsung should be looking to attract better critical reception with the device's redesign, although the sales of the A7 are likely to be much lower than the Galaxy S5.

Samsung will reportedly drop the Galaxy S line in 2015, replacing it with the Galaxy A range to compete with high-end Android smartphones and iPhones. The Galaxy Note will continue to feature as Samsung's pinnacle phablet device as well, competing extremely well against the iPhone 6 and other large phones.