Whitepaper: Operating in the cloud with confidence

How to overcome the challenges of operating workloads across a hybrid cloud

The public cloud has a lot to offer. The availability of low-cost compute resources on demand means IT organisations can scale their systems to accommodate spikes in utilisation, roll out updates and new initiatives in a matter of hours, and shift their focus from supporting the IT infrastructure to enabling strategic business initiatives. These elasticity, efficiency, cost, and agility benefits are hard to ignore.

As a result, IT organisations are feeling increasing pressure from lines of business and executives eager to move to the public cloud and reap these benefits. Many IT managers, however, are hesitant.

The fact of the matter is that while some workloads are a good fit for the public cloud, others simply are not. Some technologies, like collaborative applications, are horizontal in nature and can cut across the entire enterprise without the rigour of security and compliance requirements. These are well suited for a dynamic, virtualised, and elastic environment. Other technologies, such as vertical or proprietary applications, may have stringent security and compliance requirements, or be tied to older architectures and need redevelopment, and therefore do not have the portability of those other apps. In that case, it makes sense to keep them in-house and optimise them in a private cloud.

Implementing a hybrid, heterogeneous cloud allows you to take advantage of the benefits provided by each type of cloud when appropriate. A hybrid cloud isn't just beneficial, it’s necessary.

