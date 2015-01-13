The 5 hottest mobile commerce sites from 2014

There’s no denying it - we’re obsessed with our smartphones. They’ve surpassed their primary purpose of messaging and calls: becoming personal assistants, gaming devices and mini laptops.

Noses are in mobiles around the world (85.9 million, to be precise), and though the fact we’ve stopped speaking to each other less and less is slightly worrying, this peak in mobile usage is wonderful news for retailers.

Score, Inc released a study which found that 4 out of 5 consumers use their smartphone to shop - a figure that’s spurring a vast number of smart retailers to invest in mobile. Why? Not only does Google explicitly state that mobile friendly sites rank higher; more customers have swifter, more time-efficient access to sites.

They can buy Christmas presents sitting on the loo, or grab a bargain whilst taking the dog for a walk. If your website isn’t easy to access, you’re going to lose out.

Of course, there’s more to a site than it simply being easy to access - it’s got to look good, too. Perfect mobile commerce sites have a mixture of simple navigation, easy search tools, effortless checkout and visual clarity.

Here are just a few sublime examples of lovely, shiny commerce sites that have totally nailed the whole mobile thing.

Topshop

Topshop’s magazine-style website is brimming with content for the fashion conscious, integrating content with products seamlessly to give a casual retail experience. Aesthetically, the crisp, white navigational menu keeps things simple in contrast to the glitzy editorial content.

One clever widget is the prompt to browse similar items when you go to your basket - a great way to tempt shoppers into adding more.

Harvey Nichols

Gorgeously designed and very user-friendly, Harvey Nichols has colour-coded each store section with bright pastels which stand out on the grey and white platform.

The home banner features eye-catching flash and the product page is particularly efficient, with swipe and tap options that are a joy to navigate.

Firebox

Firebox’s mobile site is just effortlessly suave. Categorical navigation is crystal clear and the thumb-sized grid layout is perfect for the small screen, highlighting a mix of products and deals.

Another great feature it has is guest checkout for mobile users - having to sign up to websites is massively off-putting for consumers.

Benefit

With great beauty brands, comes great beauty websites. Benefit’s mobile site provides a great source of social interaction for consumers, with a massive community of commenters reviewing every product page.

The homepage has clear links to its Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Flickr accounts, as well as an easy-to-navigate video page full of makeup tutorials.

Lush

Lush’s target market is as diverse as it’s huge selection of bath bombs, so it’s important that the website fully captures the senses without being too much to take in.

Its products are abundant in colour, so has used a black and white navigational system to keep things clean and easy to navigate. Animal-friendly ethos is an important aspect of the brand - so the site has a good mix of editorial content amongst the products - all crisp and clear for small screens.

