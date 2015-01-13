99 Problems but the cloud ain't one: Enterprise mobility management

Cloud computing is one of the most important technologies in the world right now, but it can be extremely confusing at times. This series aims to take the jargon out of the cloud and explain things in a much more brain-friendly way.

There have been big technological shifts which support mobility – the growth of tablets in the corporate world, the growth of mobile devices and the phenomenon of phablets where mobile screens become comparable to tablet screens. There has also been a tremendous increase in network speeds, with mobile devices using both Wi-Fi fibre connectivity and high speed mobile networks with 4G.

The end user drive often arises from staff having their own devices which they use at home and then wish to continue to use for business purposes; sometimes with devices of a higher specification than the models offered through the business IT policy, which offer productivity benefits for the user and the business since the individual is already familiar with the unit. There is also a drive by senior executives to bring in home devices supporting the BYOD trend, and these individuals have a strong influence on changing company policy to accommodate incorporating them into IT policies.

With the proliferation of the mobile workforce, in a recent NaviSite survey, 94 per cent of UK respondents noted that enabling mobility is a concern, which has driven many companies to seek out and deploy cloud-based solutions such as Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) or Desktop-as a-Service (Daas) or Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) to help manage their growing mobile workforce. Although one of the drivers to implementing EMM solutions is about enabling higher productivity, 43 per cent of the UK sample stated that securely managing data available to remote and/or temporary workers is the biggest consideration when evaluating mobility solutions.

The benefits of an EMM solution extend to both end-users and to the organisation. By centralising security, permissions, and compliance of a diverse set of end-user mobile devices, IT admin staff can uphold a higher degree of control over the mobile workforce and critical data assets. End-users benefit from secure, reliable communications and functionality while maintaining independence between business assets and personal data/media.

EMM solutions typically encompass Device Management, Data Management and Application Management for the devices-on-the-move, supporting higher productivity for the user at the same time as addressing organisational concerns around security. Enterprise Mobility Management software is primarily a configuration management tool for mobile, handheld or BYOD devices. It helps enterprises manage the transition to a more complex mobile computing environment by supporting security, network services, and software and hardware management across multiple OS platforms.

by Vivek Vahie, senior director at Navisite India, you can hit him up via his LinkedIn profile

