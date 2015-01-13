Can you identify 20 of the most significant internet happenings of 2014?

Can you remember the top stories that dominated the internet in 2014?

That's the challenge put forward by digital agency SYZYGY as it launches its annual '20 things that made the internet' challenge.

Since its inception in 2010, '20Things' has proven to be a popular brain teaser, with millions of people now putting their memory to the test each year.

Concealed within the illustration below are references to some of the most popular digital campaigns, celebrity culture and privacy debates that have gripped the nation over the past 12 months.

"What started as an internal viral challenge 5-years ago to see how far we could make a single jpeg fly online, with zero media spend, has now turned into a little phenomenon in itself,” comments Mark Ellis, managing director at SYZYGY UK.

“We have lots of fun every year with 20Things and people really roll their sleeves up and get stuck into the clues. This year's artwork points firmly to the rise of the digital 'self'. Let's see if we can beat last year's four million audience."

The race is officially on to guess each one correctly, but how many can you get?

Email your guesses to 20things@syzygy.co.uk or tweet to @syzygyUK using the hashtag #20things.

All the answers will be revealed next week, so good luck and let us know how you get on.