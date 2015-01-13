Daily deal: Asus X102B 10.1" touchscreen laptop £219

Merry Tuesday daily deal-ers, I hope you're enjoying your week so far. Today we've got the Asus X102B 10.1" touchscreen laptop reduced from £299.99 to £219.00:

The Asus X102B is in the old-style of netbooks, small, cost-effective, just-enough-power, devices that dominated the market before the tablet market exploded. The advantage of the netbook over a tablet used to be that the netbooks had a fraction more power and that they ran Windows giving you full control over your device. The Asus X102B features:

AMD A Series 1 GHz processor

4 GB RAM

500 GB HDD

AMD Radeon 8180G graphics chip

Front facing webcam

2 x USB 2.0 port

1 x USB 3.0 port

HDMI-out

VGA-out

SD-Card reader

The clear advantage that the Asus X102B has over buying a tablet/keyboard combo is the devices connectivity with a plethora of ports that allow you to connect the netbook to TVs and external monitors, the USB connectivity allows a range of devices to be bolted-on to the laptop.

Similarly to find a tablet/keyboard combo for a similar price would be tough. With that said a tablet/keyboard combo (like Asus's own line of Transformer tablets) would have up to three-times the battery life and the basic web-browsing, text editing, Skype calling functionality of the Asus X102B.

What it boils down to is this: if you need a cost-efficient, portable PC get this, if you need something to browse the Internet, write stuff, and Skype get a tablet/keyboard combo.