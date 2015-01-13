Honda aims to eliminate road rage once and for all

Drivers everywhere will have experienced their blood boiling as another motorist decides to cut them up without warning, but Honda is using some cutting-edge technology to banish road rage to the past.

The firm has developed the world’s first predictive cruise control system that can foresee when another vehicle is going to cut-in and adjusts the car’s speed accordingly.

Utilising hours of real-world research on typical European driving styles, Honda’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC) is able to sense the position of other vehicles using a camera and radar. An algorithm is then used to predict the chance of other cars cutting into the driver’s lane.



Traditional Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) systems work by maintaining a safe distance to the car in-front, but this can mean that is has to brake sharply if vehicles from neighbouring lanes cut in. Honda’s i-ACC is able to predict the likelihood of a cut-in up to five seconds in advance, allowing for a much smoother reduction in speed.

The i-ACC, which will be launched with the Executive versions of the new European CR-V, simply performs a mild brake initially before dropping the speed to a safe level. The driver is also informed of the reasons for any speed changes at all times.

Dr Marcus Kleinehagenbrock, who worked on the i-ACC at Honda’s European R&D facility, believes that the system takes cruise control to a “whole new level.”

“i-ACC recognises the side of the road you are driving on whether in the UK or on the continent and automatically detects which neighbouring vehicle is the most critical to be aware of at any given moment.”

The current model of the i-ACC has been specifically designed to work on European roads and there is no word on whether Honda will be implementing the system in other markets.