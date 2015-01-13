Microsoft offers free Fitbit Flex to Lumia 735, 830 and 930 buyers

Fancy getting hold of a free Fitbit Flex? Well, if you were considering purchasing a Windows Phone handset, now’s the time to make your move, as Microsoft has fired up an offer whereby buyers get the fitness gadget thrown in for nothing.

Yes, you get a free Fitbit Flex (worth £80) when you buy a Lumia 735, 830 or 930 handset from participating retailers and networks – which includes most of the major ones.

The full list of those taking part in the promotion is as follows: Vodafone, EE, Virgin, 3, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Argos, Shop Direct (Littlewoods, Very), Brighthouse, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Jersey Telecom, Dabs, Ebuyer, Expansys, Clove, Amazon, Mobile Phones Direct, A1 / Go Mobile, Sure (Jersey and Guernsey), Fonehouse, Chitter Chatter, ULM, Meteor Ireland, O2 Ireland, 3 Ireland, Vodafone Ireland, Manx (Isle of Man), Oasis.

The offer (spotted by Windows Central) runs through until the end of March, and to claim your free Flex, you just need to install the Fitbit Gift app from the Windows Phone store on your new phone.

Microsoft does have its own fitness gadget, the Microsoft Band, but of course that isn’t available over here yet. That said, even in the US where it is on sale, Redmond has previously chosen to run promotions with the Fitbit Flex rather than its own fitness product, a situation we discussed at the close of last year in this article.