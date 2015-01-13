Miiya: The smartwatch promising to keep your kids active and safe

Miiya is a new child-focused wearable, looking to provide fun for kids and peace of mind for parents.

The smartwatch, which has just launched on crowdfunding site Indiegogo, boasts a number of fitness and security features.

Read more: CES 2015: Thank to Audi, you can now control your car with a smartwatch

For the children wearing the device, Miiya challenges them to a series of games, aimed to get them active for the 60 minutes a day recommended by the World Health Organisation. Kids are given the incentive of becoming a super hero if they are active for long enough.



The watch can also reassure parents that their children are safe through an alarm that is triggered if they wander too far away. Miiya’s manufacturers have also claimed that they are working on a smarter alarm system that adapts to different situations. For example, children are likely to be further away from their parents in a park than in a busy super market. Parents are also free to change the “safe distance” setting to whatever suits them.

A number of other child-friendly gadgets including the Filip 2 tracker, the SAFE Kids Paxie Band and the LG GizmoPal also offer similar security features, but generally these use cellular connectivity to actually track your children.

Parents will also receive updates regarding the activities that their children are completing and should a child wish to highlight an activity themselves, it is easy for them to do so.

The Miiya smartwatch is water and dust proof and so far the company has raised $16,000 out of the $50,000 it is seeking. The crowdfunding campaign is due to close on 6 February, so anyone wishing to pledge needs to do so before then.

Read more: CES 2015: Blocks is the Project Ara of the smartwatch world

There are a number of different bonuses available for anyone who does support the device, with the Miiya smartwatch available for $75 at a super early bird price for a limited time only.

