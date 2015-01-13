MK Dons scores Unify partnership to drive customer service

Communications software and services firm Unify has announced a new, 12-month partnership with League One football club MK Dons.

The aim of the agreement is to improve customer satisfaction by helping the club engage with its fans and deliver high levels of customer service during match days.

Unify will deliver its OpenScape Cloud Contact Centre service to MK Dons, which will provide match day support by helping the club deal with all ticketing, match day and networking engagement calls from fans.

OpenScape Contact Centre is based on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to streamline contact centre management, which the club hopes will ease day-to-day operations and provide greater levels of flexibility.

MK Dons Corporate Partnerships Manager, Daniel Cole comments: “From the outset of our conversations with Unify, it was clear that both our organisations share a passion for delivering excellent customer service through collaboration and communication.

“Unify’s OpenScape Cloud Contact Centre will provide MK Dons with the ability to engage with our fans, and truly give something back to them in the form of excellent customer service – something that we are very excited about.

Trevor Connell, General Manager of East and West Region at Unify adds: “Unify’s OpenScape Cloud Contact Centre is perfectly positioned to help MK Dons deliver excellence in customer service to its fans.

“This is especially true for match days, when MK Dons requires a communication solution that is able to scale to help cope with the demands of increased call volumes – something that the SaaS-based Unify product does with ease.

“We are delighted to commit to this new and exciting, mutually beneficial, partnership with MK Dons.

MK Dons was officially founded in 2004 and is currently sitting in third place in League One.