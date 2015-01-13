Panasonic unveils ToughPad FZ-R1 point-of-sale tablet

Panasonic is known for its rugged notebook computers and, more recently, tablets.

The devices have become essential for folks in certain fields of work. While folks in the construction industry can benefit from this technology, what about those who have a need to process payments while on the go?

Panasonic now has that covered as well, unveiling the Toughpad FZ-R1 mobile point-of-sale tablet.

This is a seven inch tablet that runs Windows 8.1 and is powered by an Intel Celeron processor. It also comes with a PIN pad to makes accepting payments simpler.

"The retail world is changing dramatically. Fraud liability is shifting from credit card companies to retailers in the U.S. this fall if they don’t adopt EMV, and the widespread adoption of smartphones has upended brick and mortar retail strategies,” says Dan Diliberti, senior product development manager for tablet and payment systems at Panasonic System Communications Company of North America.

“The Toughpad FZ-R1 addresses these dramatic changes in the retail landscape with its integrated EMV payment technology and equips a retailer’s salesforce with a powerful platform to help turn browsing shoppers into buyers and close sales right from the sales floor".

The "omni-channel mobile platform" that Panasonic is utilising allows the retailer and customer to adjust size, color and design of an item with just a few taps and swipes - though getting this across to some customers may be a challenge.

Panasonic also points out that "the Toughpad FZ-R1 is compatible with a variety of accessories, including hand and shoulder straps, holsters, countertop POS cradle, cases, charging solutions and mobile printers".

The Toughpad FZ-R1 will be available in late spring of this year, with an MSRP that starts at $1,799 (£1,200). It isn't cheap, but it isn't aimed at the average consumer.