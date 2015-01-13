TalkTalk TV to roll out Netflix streaming service this month

TalkTalk has added another string to the bow of its TV service, in the form of Netflix.

Yes, TalkTalk TV customers will now be able to access the streaming service, although you will need a Netflix subscription to benefit, of course.

Those who have YouView from TalkTalk, and pre-registered for Netflix will be the first folks to receive the new service, with the rollout continuing to other set-top boxes over the course of this month. Come the end of January, all TalkTalk TV customers will have the service (there are currently 1.2 million, incidentally).

The move comes after TalkTalk picked up streaming service Blinkbox from Tesco for £5 million (along with Tesco’s landline and broadband subscribers). The company is clearly serious about bolstering its streaming capabilities for 2015.

Tristia Harrison, MD of the consumer side of TalkTalk’s business, commented: “Netflix is a brilliant new addition to TalkTalk TV. As Britain’s fastest growing TV service, we are on a mission to provide the best movies and hit TV shows that our customers can dip in and out of, all at a great price. Netflix complements this perfectly.”

“The fact that TalkTalk homes can enjoy such a huge range of must-see content, on their TV as well as on other devices is an exciting step forward. We can’t wait for them to dive into the movies and series everyone’s talking about.”