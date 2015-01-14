Android Lollipop coming "really soon" to Motorola's 2013 and 2014 devices

Motorola fans who own first-generation devices might not expect an update to Android Lollipop, but Motorola is working hard to make sure all users are covered for, according to senior software engineer Luciano Carvalho.

In a Google+ post, Carvalho says "I just want to reassure we're working really hard on it, and, as promised, our Moto products from 2014 and 2013 will be updated to Lollipop really soon."

First generation Moto X, Moto G and Moto E users will be happy to hear the update after Motorola hit a slight delay on the 5.0.2 update, forcing them away from a full update release. Motorola is also taking its time with the release of Android Lollipop, to ensure there is no 'showstopper' bugs.

"Users on the 1st generation Moto products need to make sure they have the latest Motorola Updates Services from the Play Store" Carvalho noted, claiming the update will not work without the most recent update.

Discussing the issues with the delayed rollout, Carvalho claims "When Google creates a new release, they don't validate it for all the possible combinations there are, and they won't fix anything that's not reproducible on a Nexus device, that's our job."

Motorola has as near to stock Android as possible on a non-Nexus device, allowing the company to be more lenient on updates, compared to someone like Samsung who needs to remake the whole of TouchWiz before updating devices.

Android Lollipop still has 0.1 per cent adoption rate across the globe, showing the huge size of the Android ecosystem and the relatively small amount of compatible Android Lollipop devices available currently.

Even devices launched in the past month fail to have Android Lollipop installed on launch, the Galaxy A7 comes running Android KitKat at launch, a big disappointment for Samsung fans.