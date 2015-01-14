Facebook At Work gets rolled out for testing

The business version of Facebook, which was first announced a few months back, has been launched. But only for a select few.

The pilot project is available for a limited number of companies that will test the app. Facebook decided to go with a limited version because the app is still in testing phase, The Verge reports.

Facebook At Work is an app that wants to replace email in inter-company communications and Groups will be its key feature. Groups, events, messaging, and even the news feed will find their way from the classic Facebook to the new Work version.

Ads, and data tracking, however, will not.

With the new app, Facebook is entering unfamiliar territory, where the likes of LinkedIn, Microsoft and IBM dominate.

Besides LinkedIn, Facebook will also have to compete with Yammer, a social-enterprise company that was bought by Microsoft in 2012 and is currently in the process of being incorporated into Microsoft Office products.

IBMs Connections Slack is another new enterprise-collaboration tool, valued at around $1 billion (£650 million), but Facebook will be hoping its new app makes a good impression.

Lars Rasmussen, the engineering director at Facebook who worked on the new software, said in an email to Wall Street Journal: “We’ve been using Facebook for work for many years now internally, and we’ve gained a lot of insight into how people can collaborate more efficiently”.

Facebook At Work will be available for both iOS and Android users.