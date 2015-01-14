Microsoft to allow Xbox gamers to monetise gameplay footage on YouTube and Twitch

Xbox has given the greenlight on gameplay monetisation on YouTube and Twitch.TV, but has added a long list of rules for content creators to abide by, if they work on Xbox.

Content creators have been granted a “personal, non-exclusive, non-sublicenseable, non-transferable, revocable, limited license” on Xbox, but this content can only be posted on YouTube and Twitch.TV, any other platform cannot be monetised unless it is through donations.

These rules are only applicable on Microsoft's own IP, meaning EA, Ubisoft and other publishers can set their own rules for content creators. Minecraft, recently acquired by Microsoft for $2.5 (£1.65) billion, will feature its own set of rules.

Microsoft has also warned content creators that Forza 5 and Xbox Fitness have even more permissions, which the creator needs to seek out before uploading content.

Even though the new Microsoft rules are a bit overwhelming for any PC content creators—who normally have the freedom to upload whatever "Let's Play", review or montage, without fear of having it removed due to lack of permissions—it does show Microsoft is willing to work with YouTubers and streamers.

It is questionable how much change these rules will have on content creators already uploading Xbox 360 and Xbox One footage. Roosterteeth, an Austin, Texas based video company, has monetised Xbox 360 and Xbox One footage for over five years, without Microsoft or any other publisher removing the videos.

The Microsoft rules are in stark contrast to Nintendo's rules, basically not allowing any gameplay monetisation. Some analysts say this is one of the reasons why the Nintendo Wii U failed to win over consumers, due to the lack of gameplay footage showing Wii U gameplay footage.

Sony has not given its own rules for the PS3 and PS4, meaning any content creator can upload and monetise content, for now. Content creators will most likely continue to flock to PC to upload gameplay footage, considering the lack of rules and editing applications.