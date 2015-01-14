Is Samsung secretly working on four new Android tablets?

Although Samsung has been quiet on the tablet front lately, rumours suggest that is all about to change, with the South Korean firm believed to be working on four new Android devices.

Although concrete details are thin on the ground, it is thought the products won’t be available until the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest.

Sources indicate that Samsung is currently developing the Galaxy Tab AS, believed to be the successor to the seven-inch Galaxy Tab 4, and the Galaxy Tab AL, which would replace the larger ten-inch version.

The decision to continue with its ten-inch tablet range is interesting, particularly as Apple, Sony, and even Samsung itself, were believed to be working on models with a 12-inch display.

All that’s known about the other two devices are the model numbers, SM-P350/351 and SM-P550/551. TechRadar reports that these are likely to be mid-range Galaxy Note tablets. It is thought that all four tablets will boast Google’s Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system.

Although Samsung has confirmed that it will be cutting down the number of smartphones it ships in 2015, there has been no official word on its tablet ranges. If anything, the latest rumours suggest that the firm will be maintaining a steady stream of tablet releases this year, particularly given suggestions last month that the company was also working on a new iteration of its Galaxy Tab Lite budget range of devices.

There’s no indication as to when Samsung will officially announce the new tablets, but given that a release date is thought to be some way off, they’re unlikely to make an appearance at the Mobile World Congress event in March.