How to set up a VPN and why you really should

I know we keep banging on about it, but maintaining your internet security and keeping your personal information safe is continuing to become more of an issue.

No matter how secure you think your internet connection is, hackers are becoming more and more sophisticated, but fear not, there are ways that you can protect yourself.

One such method is to set up a Virtual Private Network (VPN). This creates a secure network that protects any data you send or receive, meaning no-one else can access your private info. This data is also encrypted, providing another level of security.

Why should you get one? Well, it means you can retain your anonymity online, enables you to stream and watch content from countries where access is usually limited and enables geoblocking so you can stop websites from collecting your location data.

There are several different VPN's to choose from and also multiple different ways to set one up.

Luckily, WhoIsHostingThis.com has created a handy infographic to guide you through the process, from picking the right third-party service for you, to actually setting the network up (which isn't as complicated as it might sound).

Check out the infographic below to find out how to protect your privacy and keep your data safe from hackers.



UPDATE: HideMyAss will actully cost you $78.66 per annum as opposed to the $99.98 shown above.

How to Set up a VPN (And Why You Should) [Infographic] by the team at Who Is Hosting This.