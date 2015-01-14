Tesco brings virtual shopping store to Google Glass

Despite developers dropping Google Glass from their supported platforms, Tesco has announced a new app for augmented reality device, named Tesco Groceries.

The virtual shopping service will allow users to add products to a shopping cart, by saying "OK Google, find a product", followed by the product name. Users will also be able to refill by scanning a product, using the "OK Google, scan a product" command, adding the same product to the shopping cart.

Tesco Groceries could potentially save time when shopping online, especially for shoppers who have a tendency to buy the same goods every week, allowing them to scan all the products and add it to the weekly shopping cart.

There will be nutritional information on all product searches, alongside price and availability at local store (if the user enables geo-location).

Tesco is looking for feedback on the GlassWare app and wants Google Glass Explorer users to offer any new ideas for Tesco Groceries, alongside any bugs they come across when using it.

The supermarket chain has been working on a GlassWare app for over six months now, showing the functionality off in a video in June 2014. The final product remains largely unchanged from the vision six months ago, but the developers have obviously been working on bug fixes to make Tesco Groceries more useful.

Tesco has been trying to innovate its online shopping service, following a disastrous 2014. The company sold off its streaming service BlinkBox, its broadband network Talk Talk and is closing 43 stores in the UK, to cover the losses.

However, Google Glass does not look like it is coming to the public any time soon, considering several high-profile Google executives have stopped wearing the glasses in public, and there has been no announcements of a firm release date from Google.

On top of that, interest in the wearable is starting to wither, following two years of beta testing. Several commentators claim Google would've had more chance selling the unit if they launched it in 2015, without the beta test or any announcements.