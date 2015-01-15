App Annie announces Usage Intelligence for in-depth app analytics

Mobile app analytics outfit App Annie has announced the launch of Usage Intelligence to provide further details for developers on how the most popular apps are being used.

The new system will provide in-depth statistics on all manner of metrics for the top apps which App Annie regularly highlights, including numbers of active users, their usage frequency, and time spent on the app, along with retention stats.

The company notes the product is built on cutting-edge tech with aggregation, visualisation and multi-platform accessibility built in. Usage Intelligence is currently in beta and being trialled by selected Intelligence customers, with the full release scheduled for the second quarter of this year.

Bertrand Schmitt, co-founder and CEO of App Annie, commented: “We see so much pent-up demand from everyone in the mobile industry for this type of information. Usage data is of paramount importance to mobile app publishers and investors, particularly when you are talking about analysing apps that monetise outside of the store.”

“Everyone in the app ecosystem, including the world’s most successful app publishers, marketers and investors have been asking us to deliver this type of intelligence, so you can imagine how excited we are to bring this product to market. It’s a big deal for the mobile app industry.”

As well as revealing the new Usage Intelligence system, App Annie also announced it has just closed an oversubscribed $55 million (£36 million) Series D funding round, which was led by Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), and included existing investors Sequoia Capital, Greycroft Partners and IDG Capital Partners.