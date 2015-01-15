Apple rumour: Is a 12.2-inch 'iPad Pro' on the way?

It is rumoured that Apple will finally go into production for the long-awaited 12.9 inch iPad Pro after a photo of a mould leaked online.

A photo, showing a mould apparently used to create the back panel for a 12.9 inch Apple device, was leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Sina Weibo.

The photo is labelled “iPad Pro’.



Credit: Weibo

The photo was taken at a Foxconn factory, Apple’s manufacturer in China.

The Telegraph says the picture is consistent with earlier leaks, which suggest the iPad’s dimensions of 305.3 x 220.8 x 7 millimetres and a 12.2-inch display, which is much bigger than the current iPad Air.

Macrumors.com says it’s more likely that the new tablet will be 12.2 inches, with a resolution of 2732 x 2048 and 265 pixels-per-inch (ppi).

The Telegraph also speculates that the mould could be used for the creation of a 12-inch MacBook Air.

This is not the first time Apple’s large screen tablet has been rumoured. Back in October, Apple was expected to announce the 12.9 inch iPad Pro during their press event, however that never happened.

The Wall Street Journal claimed Apple decided to focus more on its two new phones, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, and pushed back the production of the new tablet.

Release dates are also being thrown around, with KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying it’s unlikely to see the new iPad hit the stores before the second quarter of 2015.